The Mountaineers are on to the quarterfinals.

WVU’s NCAA Tournament hopes survived another day after opening the Big 12 Tournament with a win over Kansas State on Wednesday night. The 9-seed Mountaineers held off the 8-seed Wildcats for a 73-67 thriller at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri behind a 21-point game from Sean McNeil.

Their road to the Big Dance didn’t get any easier, however, as they earned a quarterfinal matchup with top-seeded Kansas, the No. 6 team in the nation. WVU looks for its first victory over the Jayhawks this season, and their first-ever win over Kansas outside of the WVU Coliseum.

Stop here for updates as the game unfolds.

West Virginia starters

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Gabe Osabuohien

Kansas starters

G Ochai Agbaji

G Dajuan Harris

G Christian Braun

F Jalen Wilson

F David McCormack

FIRST HALF

9:59 (WVU 4, KU 19): Bob Huggins has been ejected. Taz Sherman drove to the rim and got some contact, but no foul call. Sherman got a technical, then Huggins got two very quick technicals. Jalen Wilson steps to the line to take six foul shots. Larry Harrison takes over for Huggins on the bench.

11:24 (WVU 4, KU 17): The run is now up to 13-2 in favor of the Jayhawks as they own the glass and the floor so far. WVU has just one field goal in 13 attempts (7.7 percent) while Kansas has seven makes on 12 tries (58.3 percent). Agbaji is up to nine points.

15:13 (WVU 2, KU 11): The first three minutes of play were neck-and-neck with some real physical play. Then, Kansas took over to score seven straight points — two alley-oops from 35 feet out, and a three-pointer from Ochai Agbaji in a defender’s face. He leads the game with seven points, while Malik Curry has WVU’s only points from the free throw line.

West Virginia wins the opening tip-off. The quarterfinals have begun.