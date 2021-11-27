LIVE GAME LOG: WVU football (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) at Kansas (2-9, 1-7 Big 12)

Leddie Brown (4) runs through the hole to score West Virginia’s first touchdown in its win against Texas on Nov. 20, 2021 at WVU’s Milan Puskar Stadium. (Photo: Jamie Green)

West Virginia football has its eyes on a bowl berth as it travels to Kansas to face the Jayhawks in the regular season finale. Kickoff has been pushed back and is set for 7:14 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Mountaineers are coming off a massive win at home over Texas that kept their postseason hopes alive, while eliminating the Longhorns from bowl contention. The Jayhawks also had a massive win over Texas earlier this month, but they are out of the running for a bowl game. Instead, they will look to play spoiler for the Mountaineers.

WVU is without starting linebacker VanDarius Cowan for the finale, as he did not make the trip to Lawrence. Head coach Neal Brown stated earlier this week that Cowan is not injured, but he hasn’t played since his ejection against Kansas State on Nov. 13.

Two injured Mountaineers will be game-time decisions — wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and linebacker Lance Dixon — after battling injuries during the week.

Stop here for updates as the game unfolds.

2ND QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (14-6) – 10:08: Winston Wright gets his second straight 14-yard connection from Doege for six points. It took the Mountaineers some extra work to get it in, though — KU broke up some seemingly surefire touchdowns as WVU was in the red zone, plus, a touchdown run by Leddie Brown was called back for a holding call (actually, two, but of course, one had to be declined). Wright has now caught three passes on the night, two of which went for points.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: The Mountaineer offense is at work and has the ball in Jayhawk territory as they hold a 7-6 lead after a quarter.

FIELD GOAL KANSAS (7-6) – 2:07: KU puts together its longest play of the drive, with a massive 40-yard connection from Jalon Daniels to Luke Grimm. Save another catch on the next play, that’s about it — the drive stalls as Daryl Porter Jr. breaks up a play in the end zone to force another field goal.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-3) – 5:28: WVU marches down the field and answers with a 14-yard score from Jarret Doege to Winston Wright. It takes West Virginia just six plays, starting with a makeup rush from Leddie Brown, then Doege goes 3-for-3 on the drive with some massive plays from his wide receiver corps.

8:20: West Virginia’s defense comes up big. Kansas gets inside the 10 yard line, but try to throw for it on fourth down — the Mountaineers blitz and sack Jalon Daniels for the turnover on downs, and recover some halfway decent field position in the process as they take over on their own 16.

11:10: The Mountaineers suffer their first turnover in two weeks on the first snap of the play. Leddie Brown and Jarret Doege can’t get the transfer on a run-pass option, and Brown fumbles before he even gets to the line — Kansas recovers on the Mountaineer 24 yard line.

FIELD GOAL KANSAS (3-0) – 11:14: Kansas gets some early strikes in the first drive, but all in all, the Mountaineer defense keeps them in front of them. The Jayhawks set up a difficult field goal attempt for Jacob Borcila, who makes from 46 yards out on the left hash. KU goes just 46 yards in eight plays.

Kansas will start with the football to start this one off.