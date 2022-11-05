West Virginia is back on the road for a clash with the Iowa State Cyclones at hostile Jack Trice Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) head west with the hope of earning its first win in two games, albeit with a depleted roster. WVU will be without leading rusher CJ Donaldson, while the rest of their running back corps is battling injuries but could play.

They go against the undisputed top defense in the Big 12, as the Cyclones (3-5, 0-5) hold teams to 16.6 points per game. That hasn’t turned into a lot of wins, though, as Iowa State has dropped five straight games, or their entire Big 12 schedule thus far.

Click here for a full preview of the matchup, and click here for every bit of information about the game.

1ST QUARTER

Iowa State takes a 3-0 lead into the second quarter. WVU has the ball, but in a fourth-down situation.

FIELD GOAL IOWA STATE (3-0 – 1:47): After a long string of punts for both teams, Iowa State is the first team to build some substantial yardage. The Cyclones push into the red zone, but West Virginia holds them to a 30-yard field goal.

Iowa State won the toss and deferred to the second half. WVU will receive the ball to start the game.