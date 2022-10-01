West Virginia football is on the road for its first Big 12 test of the season away from Milan Puskar Stadium when they kick off against the Texas Longhorns. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on ESPN+.

WVU opened the week as a 10-point underdog to the Longhorns, but the spread has put the teams closer as the week went on. Texas will be favored by 7.5 points at kick time.

Be sure to stop here for updates as the game unfolds. Click here for a full preview on the clash.

SECOND QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS (21-0 – 11:54) – While WVU just can’t get anything going offensively, Texas is moving the ball with ease. Bijan Robinson caps off a six-play, 71-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

FIRST QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS (14-0 – 0:34): WVU gets fooled on a double-pass trick play as Card tosses to Xavier Worthy out wide. Worthy finds an open Ja’Tavion Sanders for a 33-yard score to go up two touchdowns.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS (7-0 – 6:08): Hudson Card gets the start at quarterback for Texas and finds a wide-open Xavier Worthy in the end zone from 15 yards out while absorbing a hit. Card is 5-of-6 through the air through two dries, while star running back Bijan Robinson has 16 yards on four carries. WVU has yet to score after two series. The Mountaineers punted on their first drive, then turned it over on downs on their second. JT Daniels is 4-of-8 for 35 yards, but his stat line is hurt by a couple of drops from the WVU receiving corps.

West Virginia receives the opening kickoff. We are underway.