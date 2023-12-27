The matchup between WVU football (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) and North Carolina (8-4, 4-4 ACC) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl is officially underway at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

2ND QUARTER

WVU TOUCHDOWN (14-3, 1:29): Consensus All-American Beanie Bishop Jr. takes a UNC punt back 78 yards for a touchdown.

WVU MISSED FIELD GOAL (3:45): Michael Hayes’ 52-yard attempt lands short of the uprights.

UNC TURNOVER (5:23): The Tar Heels make WVU punt, but UNC muffs the return and WVU takes over at the UNC 26-yard line.

UNC FIELD GOAL (7-3, 8:34): The Tar Heels settle for a field goal. They have yet to find the end zone in a pair of red zone appearances.

1ST QUARTER

END 1ST: WVU leads 7-0. UNC will start the second quarter at midfield.

FUMBLE: DJ Oliver fumbles on his first carry. UNC takes over.

INTERCEPTION (3:26): UNC marches into the red zone, but Conner Harrell overthrows a pop pass straight into the arms of Aubrey Burks in the end zone. WVU will start at the 20.

6:14: WVU punts after a Greene scramble to set up fourth-and-short is called back for a holding on Doug Nester. Oliver Straw’s punt rolls into the end zone, and UNC will start on the 20-yard line.

8:37: UNC converts two third-and-longs, but the WVU defense doesn’t break and forces a punt. The Mountaineers will take over on their own eight-yard line.

WVU TOUCHDOWN (7-0, 14:49): First play. Touchdown. Garrett Greene connects with Traylon Ray for a 75-yard touchdown. They’ve been setting that one up all year. 7-0 WVU.

15:00: UNC wins the toss and defers. WVU will start with the ball.