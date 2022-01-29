LIVE GAME LOG: WVU hoops at Arkansas

West Virginia men’s basketball is in Fayetteville, Arkansas to face the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

This is WVU’s ninth appearance in the challenge, which hasn’t been too friendly to the Mountaineers. In fact, they’ve won just two games against SEC opponents in the event, most recently in 2020 against Mizzou.

This season, the Mountaineers bring forward Gabe Osabuohien back to where his career began. Osabuohien joined WVU in 2019 after transferring away from the Razorbacks, and in the time since, he’s become a fan favorite.

West Virginia starters

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

Arkansas starters

G JD Notae

G Au’Diese Toney

G Stanley Umude

F Trey Wade

F Jaylin Williams

1ST HALF

11:44 (WVU 11, ARK 20): Malik Curry comes off the bench to give his usually offensive boost, but Arkansas is really pushing the tempo and getting to the rim. WVU’s forwards are struggling inside as half of UA’s points have come from the paint.

15:08 (WVU 5, ARK 16): The WVU defense is struggling out of the gate. All of the Razorbacks’ field goals have come from either the three-point line or the paint , and a three-pointer from Stanley Umude forced Bob Huggins to call his first timeout.

Arkansas wins the opening tip. We are underway.