LIVE GAME LOG: WVU hoops at No. 8 Baylor

WVU guard Sean McNeil (foreground) takes a layup over Kendall Brown of No. 5 Baylor on Jan. 18, 2022. His Mountaineers fell to Brown’s Bears 77-68 at the WVU Coliseum. (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

West Virginia men’s basketball is on the road for to face the top-ranked team in the Big 12 Conference — the No. 8 Baylor Bears. Tip-off is set for 9:07 p.m. ET at the Bears’ Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

The Mountaineers are looking for revenge after falling to Baylor at home on Jan. 18. WVU hung with the Bears, leading late into the game until BU took off and pulled away for their road win.

With a win, WVU would snap its longest losing streak in three seasons. After falling to Arkansas on the road on Saturday, the skid rose to five games.

West Virginia starters

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

Baylor starters

G Dale Bonner

G James Akinjo

F Matthew Mayer

F Kendall Brown

F Flo Thamba

2ND HALF

6:24 (WVU 63, BU 62): Bob Huggins calls timeout as the Bears go on a 6-0 run to put it within a point. Some important stats in this game: WVU is trailing 30-24 in the rebounding battle, while they’ve given up two more turnovers (12-10) than Baylor.

9:10 (WVU 59, BU 54): WVU and Baylor have gone shot-for-shot over the last two minutes, and it’s getting exciting. They’ve each made three buckets in that span, but unfortunately for the Mountaineers, the Bears have made two three-pointers while WVU has made just one. Sherman is now up to 26 points, while Sean McNeil joins him in double figures with 10. James Akinjo leads BU with 19 points.

11:52 (WVU 52, BU 46): It’s become a physical game, with 12 fouls already called in the second half, eight of which have gone against Baylor. Taz Sherman is still on fire, adding 24 points with six three-pointers. His efforts are keeping WVU ahead of the Bears, who are still scoring, and actually have two more points than the Mountaineers since halftime.

15:54 (WVU 46, BU 39): Sherman opens with a jumper on the opening possession to give WVU its first double-digit lead of the game, but a quick 6-point swing gets the game back within four points for the Bears. After a three-pointer from Sherman (his fifth of the game), he has WVU’s only two field goals of the half so far, and leads the game with 20 points.

1ST HALF

HALF: West Virginia 39, Baylor 31. The Mountaineers end the first half on a 16-1 run, capped off by a buzzer-beater three-pointer from Seth Wilson to extend the lead even more. Taz Sherman leads everyone with 15 points.

3:16 (WVU 31, BU 30): Sherman is on FIRE, hitting three straight three-pointers to get WVU its first lead of the game.

5:21 (WVU 21, BU 28): Bob Huggins calls timeout after the Bears give the Mountaineers six straight points. WVU is just getting beaten inside — one of the Bears’ two field goals in the run came from a tip-in bucket, as James Sochan jumped over Cottrell to score.

7:38 (WVU 21, BU 22): WVU swings the game right back with an 11-2 run, as the Mountaineers hit three three-pointers and a fast break dunk. Sherman gets two of those three-pointers, while Jalen Bridges makes a couple of big defensive plays, blocking BU big man Flo Thamba at the rim, then getting a steal for the dunk on the next possession. Sherman is looking close to his old self again — he leads the game with eight points and three assists.

11:32 (WVU 10, BU 18): Sean McNeil came out of the break to make an alley-oop layup for WVU, but that sparked a two-minute drought for both teams. Baylor was able to get out of it, adding two more buckets, but it’s still on for WVU, who has committed two turnovers and missed four straight shot attempts.

14:43 (WVU 8, BU 14): Baylor is finding no shortage of points tonight. They’ve already hit a pair of threes and scored a handful of buckets inside. Taz Sherman scored his first bucket of the game on a fast break, then Isaiah Cottrell added a pair of mid-range jumpers to keep it close. WVU’s offense seems to be working, but it will need to tighten up on defense in order to keep this close.

Baylor wins the opening tip. We are underway.