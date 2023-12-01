MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball’s home matchup against St. John’s in the Big East-Big 12 Battle is officially underway.

Follow along below for live updates of WVU-St. John’s:

2ND HALF

1:25: WVU trails 72-68 with the ball. Suemnick is in for Edwards.

2:27: Now Edwards fouls out for WVU. That looked questionable.

2:43: WVU refuses to go away. Slazinski with the and-one opportunity out of the break. WVU trails 69-66, after the free throw, and St. John’s forward Chris Ledlum just fouled out.

4:08: Pitino calls a timeout after Ofri Naveh hits a pair of free throws. St. John’s still holds a 65-61 lead.

5:00: Josiah Harris hits a three to narrow St. John’s lead to 65-59. The crowd is alive once more.

7:47: The Red Storm will come out of the break with two free throws up 55-51.

9:06: 53-51 St. John’s.

11:37: The Red Storm have a 53-47 lead near the halfway point of the second half. Kobe Johnson (11 points) will have two shots after the break.

15:41: St. John’s is up 47-45 at the under-16 timeout.

18:03: Slazinski (11 points) converts the and-one opportunity, and WVU leads 43-41.

20:00: St. John’s will start with the ball.

1ST HALF

HALF: All things are tied 36-36.

3:58: At the last media timeout of the half, the Mountaineers have a 30-27 advantage. Both Edwards and Slazinski each have eight points.

4:48: Rick Pitino takes his first timeout after Jesse Edwards makes it 28-25 WVU.

6:26: The streak ends with a putback dunk from Edwards. 25-24 St. John’s.

7:06: WVU’s six-minute scoreless streak and St. John’s 8-0 scoring run continue with both Jeremiah Bembry and Jesse Edwards missing bonus free throws. Red Storm leads 25-22.

8:35: WVU hasn’t scored in nearly four-and-a-half minutes, and St. John’s ties things up with two free throws. Josh Eilert is starting to not-so-subtly question this game’s officiating.

11:50: Same score at the under-12 timeout.

12:15: The Red Storm go on a rapid 7-0 run with three easy baskets inside plus a foul shot. Mountaineers still lead 22-20.

14:00: Slazinski hits all three. WVU leads 19-13.

14:00: First timeout comes exactly six minutes into the action. It’s easy to tell Slazinski is soaking in the moment. He hits a three, then gets fouled on another three-point attempt early in the shot clock. WVU leads 16-13, and the fifth year will take three free throws after the break.

16:00: Quinn Slazinski hits a fadeaway jump shot to tie things at 9-9. Slazinski had started slow with two turnovers. The former St. John’s commit also played under Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino at Iona.

19:13: First points of the game come via Josiah Harris free throws. WVU leads 2-0.

20:00: WVU wins the tip, and we’re off.

PREGAME

