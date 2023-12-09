MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball’s home matchup against Drexel is minutes away.

For television details and a matchup preview, click here. For in-depth stories on the WVU roster, click here.

FIRST HALF

3:44: The Dragons are shooting 54.5% from the floor, and they lead 28-24.

8:52: Pat Suemnick gives WVU some juice off the bench with a three, but the Mountaineers are still behind 22-19.

11:42: Drexel leads 18-14 at the under-12 timeout.

12:23: Back-to-back threes from Seth Wilson. He has seen a fair amount of shooting struggles early this season. WVU still trails 18-12.

14:30: WVU has four turnovers in the first five-plus minutes of play. Drexel up 12-6.

16:00: WVU trails 8-6 at the first timeout. Quinn Slazinski has four points.

20:00: Tipoff goes out of bounds off Drexel, and WVU starts with the ball.

PREGAME

WVU starting five: