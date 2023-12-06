MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball’s 190th matchup against the Pitt Panthers in the Backyard Brawl is officially underway.

For watch details and a matchup preview, click here. For in-depth stories on the WVU roster, click here.

1ST HALF

15:42: WVU leads 8-5 at the first timeout.

16:17: The Coliseum is rocking. Leggett picked up another foul, and Johnson completed a monstrous lob to Jesse Edwards to take an 8-2 lead.

19:16: It took less than one minute for the first technical foul. Ishmael Leggett gets T’d up after the opening bucket, then Kobe Johnson makes both free throws. 2-2 game.

PREGAME

Starting five for the Mountaineers:

G Kobe Johnson

G Ofri Naveh

F Quinn Slazinski

F Josiah Harris

C Jesse Edwards

WVU forward Akok Akok is cleared to play after undergoing “extensive evaluation.” Akok is warming up, and he will be available for tonight’s game.