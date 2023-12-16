West Virginia men’s basketball’s matchup against UMass is officially underway.

Second Half

4:12: The Mountaineers trail 70-65. Both teams are shooting over 40% from deep. Kriisa has a game-high 20 points.

8:53: WVU is on a 13-2 run, and the score is tied at 60-60. We have a ballgame in Springfield.

12:09: The WVU defense continues to struggle, but the offense is still alive. WVU is down 58-51, but the athletic trainers are now getting a look at Kriisa during the media timeout.

14:56: The deep ball is keeping WVU in this game. The Mountaineers are 3-of-5 from three-point range in the second half. Josiah Harris has two of those threes, and WVU trails 56-44.

20:00: UMass starts with the ball, and Edwards is still on the court after a couple bumps-and-bruises in the first half.

First Half

HALF: WVU trails 44-29.

3:43: The Minutemen go on a 10-0 run, and WVU trails 35-25.

7:22: UMass leads 22-21 at the second-to-last media timeout of the half.

9:12: WVU takes a 21-20 lead on an Akok Akok three-pointer, but Edwards is shaken up.

11:21: Three-pointers from Slazinski, Kriisa and Seth Wilson trim UMass’s lead to 16-13.

15:25: UMass leads 11-4 at the under-16 timeout. Nine of the Minutemen’s 11 points have come on the fast break. Jesse Edwards and Quinn Slazinski each have a bucket.

17:04: Josh Eilert calls a timeout after UMass opens the game on a 9-2 run.

20:00: RaeQuan Battle does not appear available. Kerr Kriisa is the only newcomer in the starting lineup.