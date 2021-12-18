LIVE GAME LOG: WVU men’s hoops (9-1) at UAB (9-2)

West Virginia men’s basketball hit the road down to Alabama to face UAB for its first away game after a five-game homestand. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. ET on the CBS Sports Network.

This contest is a special one for Bob Huggins, as he squares off against former assistant coach Andy Kennedy, who now heads the Blazers’ program. This is the second in what has turned out to be a reunion tour of a non-conference schedule, as he defeated Darris Nichols’ Radford squad in November, and he will soon face Jerod Calhoun’s Youngstown State team on Wednesday.

Stop here for live updates as the game unfolds.

WEST VIRGINIA STARTERS:

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

UAB STARTERS:

G Jordan Walker

G Quan Jackson

G Tavin Lovan

F KJ Buffen

C Trey Jamison

1ST HALF

West Virginia wins the opening tip — we are underway in Birmingham.