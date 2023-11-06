MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU men’s basketball season opener is officially underway at the WVU Coliseum.

For watch details and a matchup preview, click here. For in-depth stories on the WVU roster, click here.

Follow along below for live updates of WVU-Missouri State:

1ST HALF

6:29: Missouri State leads 20-17. WVU hasn’t made a field goal since the 14:06 mark.

8:04: Josh Eilert calls his first timeout after Missouri State continues its run. The Mountaineers only get two points (Slazinski free throws) during the last three-minute sequence. Missouri State now leads 19-17.

11:24: WVU plays its ugliest sequence of basketball with Edwards out. A couple bad shot selections and a turnover lead to a 6-0 Missouri State run before the under-12 timeout. Mountaineers lead 15-10. Edwards leads all scorers with seven points.

14:07: Basket and the foul for Edwards, who completes the three-point play. 15-4 WVU. First man off the bench for WVU is Ofri Naveh.

14:39: WVU leads 12-4, and the Mountaineers go into the under-16 timeout on a 7-0 run with baskets from Jesse Edwards, Kobe Johnson and a three-ball from Josiah Harris.

17:23: WVU leads 3-2. No field goals yet for the Mountaineers. All three points coming via Slazinski free throws.

20:00: Mountaineers win the tip, and we’re off.

PREGAME: As expected, the starting lineup reads: