The matchup between WVU (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) and Houston (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) is officially underway in Houston, Texas.

2ND QUARTER

HALF: Houston leads 14-10

TOUCHDOWN HOUSTON (14-10 0:28): Donovan Smith goes 5-for-5 passing, and a defensive pass interference sets up Houston with an easy 2-yard touchdown run.

1:54: Houston takes the kick back for a touchdown, but a holding call brings the Cougars back to the 46-yard line.

2:08: Another three-and-out for the Mountaineers. Houston calls a timeout before the punt.

3:29: WVU collects its second sack of the night on third down as Tyrin Bradley finds home on Donovan Smith. The Mountaineers start on their 10-yard line.

5:12: The Mountaineers go three-and-out, and Houston will take over at the 30-yard line after the punt.

6:21: Houston punts to Preston Fox who returns it to the WVU 31-yard line.

8:35: WVU avoids disaster by recovering its own fumble on second down on an exchange between Greene and Anderson, but the Mountaineers are forced to punt. Houston will start on its own 19.

13:00: Jared Bartlett forces a punt with a sack, and WVU starts on its own 23-yard line. Bartlett now has 2.5 sacks on the season.

15:00 Houston starts with the ball to start the second.

1ST QUARTER

WVU TOUCHDOWN (10-7 0:13): WVU takes eight plays to travel 69 yards for its first touchdown of the night on a 5-yard touchdown run from CJ Donaldson. Garrett Greene had the lead block.

HOUSTON TOUCHDOWN (7-3): Houston returner Matthew Golden takes back the kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.

WVU FIELD GOAL (3-0): WVU marches down the field 82 yards on 16 plays, but the Mountaineers settle for three points from the 9-yard line.

12:07: WVU forces a fourth down around midfield and will start its drive on its own 10-yard line following the punt.

15:00: WVU kicks off to Houston. TDECU Stadium is not well-populated.