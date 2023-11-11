The matchup between WVU (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) and Oklahoma (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) is officially underway in Norman.

For a full preview of the game, click here. For watch/listening information, click here.

As always, be sure to stop here and follow below for live updates as the game unfolds.

2ND QUARTER

HALF: WVU trails 31-14.

WVU TOUCHDOWN (31-14, 0:07): OU punts, then WVU works a nice two-minute drive – with the help of an OU pass interference in the end zone – before Greene finds Kole Taylor for a three-yard score.

WVU TURNOVER ON DOWNS (6:20): Now, its the Oklahoma defense that shows out. WVU gets three snaps inside the OU 1-yard line, but the Sooners stand strong and don’t allow the touchdown. They will start their drive inside the 1-yard line.

OKLAHOMA TOUCHDOWN (31-7, 6:20): Dillon Gabriel is picking apart the WVU defense. He gets his second passing TD of the night on a 32-yard connection with Jayden Gibson. He completed a 26-yard pass to Jalil Farooq on the play before.

8:11: WVU goes three-and-out for the fifth time tonight. OU starts at the 14-yard line after recovering its own muffed punt.

OKLAHOMA TOUCHDOWN (24-7, 9:06): Dillon Gabriel’s legs are officially a problem. He sets up the Sooners with first-and-goal on a nifty read option, then the Sooners punch it in from three yards out on a pop pass to Austin Stogner. Things are starting to get out of hand for WVU/

WVU TURNOVER ON DOWNS (12:03): Greene cannot convert the 4th-and-2 from midfield, and Oklahoma has a chance to start running away with this one on a short field.

OKLAHOMA FIELD GOAL (17-7, 13:54): A 63-yard pass from Gabriel to Nic Anderson sets up OU inside the WVU 5-yard line, but the Mountaineers hold the Sooners to a field goal.

1ST QUARTER

WVU MISSSED FIELD GOAL (2:29): The Mountaineers cannot take advantage of a Sooners’ hiccup, and Michael Hayes misses a 48-yarder by a mile.

3:16: WVU punts after a three-and-out with two incompletions and a run-for-loss, but Aubrey Burks pushes an Oklahoma protector into the returner who muffs the punt, and Jared Bartlett recovers at the Oklahoma 33-yard line.

OKLAHOMA TOUCHDOWN (14-7, 3:16): The Sooners go up-tempo and make quick work of the WVU defense despite a sack by defensive end Sean Martin. Oklahoma converts another Gabriel keeper on 3rd-and-goal, and the Sooners take their first lead of the night.

6:42 : The Mountaineers punt to the Oklahoma 35-yard line.

7:08: WVU will have 3rd-and-12 from its own 23-yard line after a TV timeout. RG Brandon Yates is down with an injury.

OKLAHOMA TOUCHDOWN (7-7, 8:27): WVU holds OU to third-and-short inside the five, but Dillon Gabriel takes it himself for the equalizer.

WVU TOUCHDOWN (7-0, 11:00): CJ Donaldson bowls over a runner and finds paydirt from 10 yards out. That is his eighth-straight game with a touchdown. Make it three games in a row with a WVU touchdown on the Mountaineers’ opening drive.

11:25: WVU in scoring position after a 32-yard connection between Garrett Greene and Devin Carter.

13:50: WVU’s original starting OL lineup is back and healthy. From left to right: Milum-Rimac-Frazier-Yates-Nester. 3rd-and-1 from just shy of midfield.

15:00: WVU will start with the ball. The Mountaineers have scored on their opening drive in back-to-back games.