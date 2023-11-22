West Virginia men’s basketball’s third-place matchup against No. 24 Virginia at the Fort Myers Tip-Off is minutes away.

Follow along below for live updates of WVU-Virginia:

2ND HALF

FINAL: Virginia wins 56-54.

0:02: First free-throw is good. Timeout WVU. WVU has no more timeouts, so UVA might intentionally miss this one.

0:02: Costly foul on Slazinski puts UVA at the line with two seconds left and tied 54-54.

0:36: Slazinski makes all three freebies. 54-54. Virginia has a one-second difference between the clocks.

0:36: Dunn’s layup extends the lead to 54-51, but then he fouls Slazinski on a three-pointer.

1:13: Edwards misses the front-end of the one-and-one with WVU down 52-51. He is 3-of-6 from the line.

1:54: Wilson drills his third deep-ball of the night to take a 51-50 lead. UVA’s leading-scorer Ryan Dunn and Ofri Naveh both appear to be shaken up.

2:28: UVA big man Blake Buchanan (two points, two rebounds) just fouled-out with the Cavaliers leading 50-47.

3:35: We are all tied up at 47-47 heading into the final portion of this game. Virginia has one free throw after the break.

5:42: Slazinski (14) drains a three-ball to tie it up at 45-45.

6:38: Virginia leads 45-42.

8:06: We have a tie ball game in Florida at 42-42. WVU has hit each of its last three deep balls after starting 2-of-13 from three-point range.

9:10: Now Wilson hits another three. 40-39 Virginia.

9:28: WVU has back-to-back buckets on a dunk from Edwards and a three from Seth Wilson. Both were assisted by Ofri Naveh. WVU trails 40-36.

10:57: Kobe Johnson nails a three, but Virginia responds. The Mountaineers can’t seem to catch the run they’ll need to come back. Cavaliers lead 38-31 at the under-12 timeout.

12:40: Edwards reenters, and he records WVU’s second bucket of the half. WVU trails 36-28.

14:46: UVA is on a 13-3 run. Cavaliers lead 34-26.

15:37: WVU has scored just one point with Edwards on the bench in the second half. The Mountaineers trails 32-26.

17:40: Edwards has now recorded two fouls in the first three minutes of the half. He has three on the night. Virginia leads 30-25.

19:09: Edwards logs the first basket of the second half. 26-25 Virginia.

1ST HALF

HALF: WVU trails No. 24 Virginia 26-23.

0:36: Virginia leads 26-23 before Josh Eilert calls a timeout. WVU will get one more shot before halftime.

2:11: The Mountaineers take a lead on a deep-two from Slazinski. 23-21 WVU.

5:00: Virginia leads 19-17. Pat Suemnick is the only Mountaineer not named Quinn Slazinski or Jesse Edwards with points.

7:46: Same score at the under-eight timeout. WVU is struggling to generate any scoring chances with its half-court offense. Edwards (five) and Slazinski (seven) are the teams’ only two scorers.

8:26: WVU trails 14-12. The Mountaineers are 4-of-16 from the field.

11:56: The baskets are starting to fall down in Florida. Edwards and Quinn Slazinski both have five points for WVU, and the Mountaineers lead 10-9. Cavaliers’ ball after the break.

15:40: Oddly enough, WVU’s first points come on an easy dunk from Jesse Edwards off an inbound pass. 2-2.

15:50: First media timeout comes with Virginia up 2-0.

16:20: The Cavaliers score first nearly four minutes into the game. 2-0 UVA.

16:44: This game is certainly fitting the bill. No points so far. WVU is 0-for-5 from the field.

20:00: WVU wins the tip, and we’re off.

PREGAME

Same starting five as the opener for WVU: