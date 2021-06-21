WATCH: TBT unveils 2021 bracket

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – New leadership was announced at a local hospital. Karen Bowling, executive vice president of government affairs for the West Virginia University Health System and president and CEO of WVU Medicine’s Braxton County Memorial Hospital and Summersville Regional Medical Center, will become president and CEO of Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) on July 6.

“You would be hard pressed to find someone as dedicated to the people of West Virginia, especially those in the southern part of the state, as Karen Bowling. Her passion is contagious and her efforts to improve patients’ access to healthcare are tireless,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System, said. “Karen has done a wonderful job leading Braxton County Memorial Hospital and Summersville Regional Medical Center, and I am fully confident that she will do the same at Princeton Community Hospital.”