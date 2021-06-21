Skip to content
WATCH: TBT unveils 2021 bracket
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jun 21, 2021 / 01:12 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 21, 2021 / 02:11 PM EDT
Watch along to see Best Virginia’s opening opponent in The Basketball Tournament 2021!
More on the Mountaineers
Four-star quarterback Marchiol commits to WVU
WVU women’s soccer’s Big 12 schedule released
2-seed Best Virginia faces Wofford alums WoCo Showtime
WATCH: TBT unveils 2021 bracket
Best Virginia awaits TBT bracket reveal
Roster Review: linebackers
Manoah gets ejected in fifth MLB start
WVU football adds Tony Thompson as special teams analyst
Mountaineer men’s soccer trio to return for fifth year
Report: McBride holds pre-draft workout with Celtics
