MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Oct. 23, 2023) – Graduate student Love-Star Alexis of the West Virginia University tennis team fell in three sets in the round of 64 in the women’s singles tournament at the Centro Deportivo de Tenis at the 2023 Pan American Games on Monday.

Alexis was defeated by Uruguay’s Taly Licht, 6-0, 2-6 and 3-6. With the victory, Licht advances to the round of 32 to face Argentina’s Maria Lourdes Carle.

West Virginia returns to action at the Big 12 Individual Championships in Waco, Texas, on Nov. 10-13.