Alek Manoah left his start last Friday after suffering a right elbow contusion.

The former Mountaineer hurler was listed as day-to-day, and was able to return to the mound to make his next scheduled start on time Thursday evening.

Manoah (12-5, 2.45 ERA) struck out five Minnesota hitters, and earned his 12th win of the season as the Blue Jays blew out the Twins 9-3.

The big right-hander threw six innings, allowing just two hits but walking four hitters to go along with his five punchouts.

Manoah was responsible for two of the runs that Minnesota scored. Hitting a batter with the bases loaded in the fourth inning surrendered the first run, with the second coming around to score on a groundout in the sixth.

Manoah pitched 1-2-3 frames in each of the first three innings, Thursday. He collected three strikeouts during the first nine outs of the contest, including painting the outside corner of the strike zone to end the third.

Meanwhile, all four walks were allowed in the fourth through the sixth innings.

After starting the season with a 9-2 record, Manoah is 3-3 since the start of July.

The former All-American is second in the American League in wins, tied for second in the majors in quality starts (17), and fourth in the AL in earned run average.

Manoah’s next start is slated for Tuesday, August 9 in Baltimore. He has already faced the Orioles once this season, striking out seven hitters in six innings of work while allowing just one hit.