MORGANTOWN, W.Va – After a rocky start on Opening Day, Alek Manoah was back on the bump Wednesday night.

He got the nod as Toronto faced Kansas City. In his second appearance of the season, he allowed one hit, zero earned runs, four walks and struck out five in seven innings of work.

It marked his first win of the year. The Blue Jays defeated the Royals 3-0 behind Manoah’s efforts.

It was a big week for the former Mountaineer as he was announced as a correspondent for MLB Network. He will give his analysis on the morning TV show MLB Central throughout the 2023 season.

He made his debut Tuesday morning, becoming the first active MLB player to serve as a scheduled correspondent on an MLB Network program.