Manoah gets ejected in fifth MLB start

It was a tough day out on the diamond for former WVU ace Alek Manoah. The Blue Jays starting pitcher allowed four homers before being tossed in game two of the series against the Orioles.

The outing started out pretty solid as Manoah struck out the side to begin his fifth Major League start. In the bottom of the second, Baltimore’s Ryan Mountcastle got one back for his team as he hit a homer off Manoah, making it a one-run game. By the bottom of the third, he struck out his fifth batter but also allowed another home run.

The bottom of the fourth is where it unraveled for the former Mountaineer. He walked the leadoff batter before earning strikeout No. 6 of the day. He then allowed back-to-back shots out of the park, including the second of the day for Mountcastle, making it 5-2 Baltimore. He hit Maikel Franco, the next batter he faced, with a pitch and as he left the mound, he and Franco exchanged words. Both teams cleared the benches and came onto the field. Manoah was then ejected from the game.

Alek Manoah has been tossed from today's game after hitting an Orioles batter, causing the benches to clear. #BlueJaysOnSN. . pic.twitter.com/XsX1gjiU2S — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 19, 2021

In 3.1 innings, Manoah allowed four hits, five earned runs, one walk, and struck out six. 44 of his 69 total pitches were strikes.