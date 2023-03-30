MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Three former Mountaineer pitchers were featured on Opening Day rosters.

Alex Manoah was the in the spotlight on Thursday afternoon as he started the new season on the bump for Toronto as it opened things up in St. Louis against the Cardinals.

Manoah, one of the top pitchers in the majors, had a rough start.

In his first appearance of the year, he allowed nine hits, five earned runs and two walks in 3.1 innings of work. He also fanned two batters. Toronto used eight pitchers to edge St. Louis 10-9.

He did arrive at the ballpark in style, as well, as he was photographed wearing a Sandlot legends jersey.

Last year, the former WVU ace finished third in the voting for the AL Cy Young, becoming the only Mountaineer to be named a finalist for the prestigious award.

Wheeling, West Virginia, native Michael Grove was added to the Dodgers’ rotation on Thursday while Baltimore Orioles lefty John Means will begin the year on the injured list.