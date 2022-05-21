GBN’s regular season awards after WVU sweeps K-State – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast It's chaos in the Big 12 as the regular season comes to a close. WVU did its job at home by sweeping the Kansas State Wildcats, but the league standings were still up in the air as Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio recorded the latest edition of the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast. The duo look back on WVU's sweep of the Wildcats as well as the exciting 2022 regular season as a whole. They give out their season awards and take a quick look ahead to WVU's upcoming trip to Arlington, Texas for the Big 12 Tournament. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.

Alek Manoah is still a week away from completing one full calendar year of his Major League Baseball career. But the 24-year-old right-hander continues to pitch like a dominant veteran.

Manoah did what was expected of him on Saturday, against a Cincinnati Reds club that’s been among the worst in baseball this season.

The former Mountaineer pitched eight innings, giving up just one run on seven hits and striking out four.

He needed just 83 pitches to get through those eight innings, which is tied for the longest outing of his big-league career.

Manoah got the win, which moved him to 5-1 on the year. He also lowered his ERA to a minuscule 1.62.

The Homestead, Florida native is now tied for the Major League lead in wins, is third in the MLB in earned run average, and has the best ERA among all qualified pitchers under the age of 25.

Manoah’s victorious decision on the mound Saturday not only continued a recent hot streak for the Blue Jays, but it also ended a stretch of three-straight starts by Manoah that Toronto has lost.

Prior to this stretch, the Blue Jays had won 12-straight games with Manoah on the bump.

Manoah, a 2019 first-round draft pick out of West Virginia, is now 13-3 with a 2.81 ERA for his career.