MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior Mary Tucker closed out her competition at the 2023 Pan American Games with her second gold medal and third podium finish.

Tucker scored a 457.2 in the women’s smallbore final, the best mark in the field, and set the new Pan American Games Final record with her mark. The native of Sarasota, Florida finished second in qualifying with 590 and 32 centers.

Tucker’s second first-place finish came in mixed team air rifle as she also added a third-place finish in air rifle at the Pan American Games.

Gavin Barnick closes out his Pan American Games on Friday when he competes in men’s smallbore.