West Virginia University rifle standouts Mary Tucker, Molly McGhin, and Matt Sanchez recently competed at the USA Shooting Rifle & Pistol National Championships. Tucker and McGhin competed in women’s open air rifle, while Sanchez competed in both open air rifle and smallbore 50m three position events.

Tucker and McGhin each earned spots on the podium.

Tucker, a medalist at the ISSF World Cup and reigning CRCA Shooter of the Year, placed second in the women’s 10m air rifle finals with a final-round score of 249.2. McGhin tallied a score of 228.2 in the final round, earning a third-place finish.

Sagen Maddalena, who represented the United States in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, earned first place. She edged Tucker by 2.1 points in the final round. Tucker had a lead over the 29-year-old Olympian through the opening two rounds of the competition.

Sanchez placed 22nd in the men’s 10m air rifle finals. However, he placed 10th among those competing in the Junior category. The Tampa, Florida, native saw better results in the men’s smallbore 50m three position.

Sanchez battled to a fifth-place finish with a score of 420.9 in the final round of that competition. He was the highest-placing Junior category competitor overall. However, he earned second place in the Junior men’s three position after positing an improved score of 453.5 in the finals.

He, like Tucker and McGhin, earned All-American honors during the collegiate rifle season with West Virginia.