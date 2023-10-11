A pair of WVU women’s soccer team veterans have earned recognition from the Big 12 Conference this week.

Kayza Massey is the Big 12 co-Goal Keeper of the Week, marking the third time she has earned the award in her career. Massey recorded six saves against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, helping the Mountaineers claim back-to-back shutout victories. Massey, who has six shutouts this season, shared the weekly honor with Cincinnati’s Anna Rexford.

Julian Vallerand also had a big hand in those shutout efforts. Vallerand, a native of Terrebonne, Quebec, is this week’s Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. WVU outscored the two schools from the Sooner State by a 5-0 margin, and Vallerand was among those responsible for keeping a zero on the opponent’s side of the scoreboard. She was credited with a team save as she headed out a ball that was on target from the Cowgirls on Sunday.

West Virginia (5-7-3, 3-3-1) has won back-to-back games for the first time this season. Nikki Izzo-Brown’s crew continues Big 12 play at Kansas State (3-9-3, 1-5-1 Big 12) on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The match will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

WVU is tied for seventh place in the Big 12 standings. The top 10 teams in the conference earn a spot in the Big 12 Soccer Championship tournament.