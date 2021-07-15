Matchups released for Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic

West Virginia men’s basketball’s trip to Charleston is starting to take shape.

ESPN announced that West Virginia will face off against Elon on Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. as it revealed the matchups and tip times for all four of its early-season college basketball tournaments, including the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. All games will be shown on ESPN2 or ESPNU with the exception of a day two consolation game and the championship game, the latter of which will be shown on ESPN.

The event consists of eight teams and will be played at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina. St. Bonaventure, Boise State, Clemson, Temple, Marquette and Ole Miss fill out the other six spots, along with West Virginia and Elon.

The Charleston Classic consists of three days of games over four days, and will end after the championship game, which tips off at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. All teams are guaranteed three contests in the event.

WVU has faced Elon once, on Nov. 15, 2008 at the WVU Coliseum. Alex Ruoff and Da’Sean Butler each scored 19 points as the Mountaineers blew out the Phoenix, 92-47.

Here are the other opening round matchups in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic: