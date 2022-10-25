CJ Donaldson to start Saturday as WVU could be down two running backs vs. TCU

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia got pretty banged up on Saturday against Texas Tech according to head coach Neal Brown, who revealed the status of his injured players on Tuesday.

Brown announced that starting running back Tony Mathis Jr. will be out for WVU’s game against No. 7 TCU on Saturday. Mathis left the game in Lubbock and did not return, but Brown did not provide details on the tailback’s injury.

The running back room could be further diminished as the status of Justin Johnson Jr. remains unknown. He also left Saturday’s game, but Brown said his availability depends on how he progresses this week.

That means CJ Donaldson will start at running back against TCU, and Jaylen Anderson will take the remainder of WVU’s carries if Johnson does not play.

The WVU offensive line also took a hit against the Red Raiders. Wyatt Milum is questionable after leaving the game on Saturday, however, Brown said he feels good that the sophomore tackle will be able to play against the Horned Frogs. Guard James Gmiter, who missed the game in Lubbock, will be out again.

On defense, WVU will miss linebacker Lance Dixon and cornerback Rashad Ajayi. Brown hopes that cornerback Wesley McCormick will return after missing the Texas Tech game.

Positively for the Mountaineers, defensive tackle Sean Martin played against the Red Raiders on Saturday and is inching closer to full speed in practice. He will play against TCU.

Cornerback Charles Woods returned to the lineup in Lubbock in a limited capacity after missing five games with a “unique” lower-body injury. Brown said he expects Woods to play a few more snaps against the Horned Frogs this week.