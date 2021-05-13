Mazey, Mountaineers send seniors off with two-game home finale vs. Miami (OH)

West Virginia baseball is wrapping up its home slate up with a two-game series against the Miami RedHawks in non-conference action on May 14 and 15 at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The Mountaineers (18-23) hope to send their seniors off from The Mon with a pair of wins over Miami (21-22) in just the second and third meetings between the two programs. The first matchup went in favor of the RedHawks, 12-5 in 2011.

Now 10 years later, West Virginia is looking to recoup from that loss on their home diamond. Senior lefty Jackson Wolf (4-5, 3.31 ERA) is the likely starter for West Virginia in the opener and is coming off a three-hit, one-run game against Oklahoma in which he struck out 11 Sooners — his third straight double-digit strikeout game. This has kept up a strong trend for the Gahanna, Ohio native, who has 86 strikeouts on the season — the third-highest tally in the Big 12.

He’ll likely square off against Sam Bachman (3-2, 1.47 ERA). The junior righty leads one of the top pitching staffs in the country, as the RedHawks combine for the 12th-best ERA nationally at 3.39.

Randy Mazey’s squad has several offensive players hitting their strides. Senior catcher Paul McIntosh has become a menace in the batter’s box, with three home runs in the last five games. On top of his obvious power, McIntosh has found a hit in seven of WVU’s last eight games, bumping his batting average up to .270 as he leads the team with seven homers.

Right fielder Austin Davis has made the biggest improvement of the Mountaineers, leading the team with a .306 batting average. He’s been especially hot as of late, batting .469 in WVU’s last eight games, while landing the No. 2 spot on the SportsCenter Top 10 with a diving grab against Marshall on Tuesday.

WVU will have to keep infielder and offensive threat Will Vogelgesgang off the field for their best shot at a victory. Vogelgesgang is the team’s leader in batting average (.319), hits (51), RBIs (27) and steals (9).

First pitch between WVU and Miami (OH) is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with the second contest set for 4 p.m ET on Saturday.