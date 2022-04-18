MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sunday was a quiet day at the plate for much of the West Virginia lineup.

The Mountaineers (22-12, 6-3 Big 12) were no-hit through four innings, and finished the game with three runs on just three hits in the loss to No. 5 Oklahoma State in the series finale.

Hitters in the final four spots in the lineup — spots six through nine — were a combined 2-for-10 at the plate. Both of those hits came from Nathan Blasick, who one again was West Virginia’s starting designated hitter.

Sunday continued a rough weekend for the bottom of the lineup.

West Virginia hitters slotted in the final four spots in the order went a combined 7-for-37 (.189 avg) against the Cowboys.

“The bottom of our lineup the whole season hasn’t produced a ton,” said WVU skipper Randy Mazey. “So, just trying to find some pieces that may help us moving forward.”

Tevin Tucker, the team’s No. 9 batter, is hitting for just a .161 average this season. Following a five-game hitting streak to begin the month, Tucker has gone hitless in five of the last seven games played. To Tucker’s credit, he has found ways to get on base, as he has drawn the third-most walks on the team.

Fellow middle infielder Mikey Kluska owns just a .220 batting average this year. Sunday’s 0-for-4 performance ended an eight-game hitting streak. However, he has just three multi-hit games, and his on-base percentage is just 62 points higher than his average.

Meanwhile, after getting off to a good start in his first collegiate season, first baseman Grant Hussey has cooled off.

Hussey, who boasted a .279 average on March 24, has seen his average fall by 50 points since. The first-year corner infielder has been held 8-for-50 (.160) over his last 16 games. His 47 strikeouts this season are also the third-most in the Big 12.

Blasick could be a player used to jolt the bottom of the order.

Mainly used as a pinch hitter in late-game scenarios this season, Blasick has a .286 batting average.

He went 3-for-7 at the plate against the fifth-ranked Cowboys over the weekend, including a pair of home runs. Blasick was also responsible for all three of the Mountaineers’ runs on Sunday.

“He hit a couple home runs against really good pitching,” Mazey said of the sophomore.

West Virginia’s schedule remains challenging this week, with a scheduled game against Pittsburgh (21-13, 9-8 ACC) on Tuesday, and a three-game weekend series against No. 9 Texas Tech (25-12, 7-5 Big 12).