Mazey to return to dugout for baseball series vs. Oklahoma State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After spending several weeks away from his WVU baseball squad recently due to personal reasons, skipper Randy Mazey has announced that he will manage the team during its Big 12 series at Oklahoma State.

The head coach released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

“I want to first thank my assistant coaches, staff, administration and players for their continued focus and support during my time away,” Mazey said. “My family and I have sincerely appreciated everyone’s thoughts and concerns during this trying time. Your expression of care means more than you’ll ever know, and Amanda and I will never forget the support we have received. I will be coaching this weekend at Oklahoma State, returning to a team that I care about so deeply. I’m very proud of the way this team has played through such adversity, and I am really looking forward to being back with them.”

Mazey had not managed his club since a Feb. 28 win over Bryant in South Carolina. The team then endured a COVID pause before returning to action without Mazey March 12 for a nonconference series against Central Michigan.

The Mountaineers begin a three-game set tonight at Oklahoma State. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. ET.