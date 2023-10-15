Former Mountaineer guard Deuce McBride was lights out in New York’s second game of the preseason.

In 11 minutes of action, McBride was a perfect 6-for-6 on the night, including 4-for-4 from three-point range. He was the Knicks’ second-leading scorer with 16 points and one of three players to reach double-figure scoring. He also recorded a rebound, two assists and a steal.

McBride, entering his third NBA season, also saw the court in the first preseason game against Joe Mazzulla’s Boston Celtics on Monday. He played 19 minutes and finished with three rebounds, four assists and six points in the 114-107 victory. He shot 30% from the floor and went 0-for-4 from beyond the arc.

The Knicks have two preseason games left. They will face the Celtics for the second time on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and host the Washington Wizards the following day, Wednesday, Oct. 18.

McBride and Mazzulla will also tip off the regular season against each other as the Knicks host the Celtics on Wednesday, Oct. 25.