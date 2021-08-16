McBride pops off again in Knicks’ NBA Summer League finale

SIOUX FALLS, SD – NOVEMBER 25: Miles McBride #4 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives against Noah Freidel #15 of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Dave Eggen/Inertia)

Former Mountaineer Miles McBride put on another stellar display for the New York Knicks in the NBA Summer League, this time in front of his former head coach.

Bob Huggins was in Las Vegas Monday to watch McBride and the Knicks clip the Hawks 104-85. McBride played 27 minutes and tallied 19 points on 7-10 shooting, netting all of his points in the first half.

McBride was one of five Knicks to reach double figures in the game. Quentin Grimes led New York with 26 points.

DEUCE DID IT AGAIN!



A big performance from the former Mountaineer as the #Knicks closed out their NBA Summer League slate with a 104-85 win over the Hawks. pic.twitter.com/kEIkQ49qgh — Gold and Blue Nation (@GoldAndBlueNtn) August 17, 2021

McBride concludes the NBA Summer League with a solid stat line, averaging 27.7 minutes and 15.2 points per game across New York’s six contests. He also hit 53 percent of his field goals and shot 50 from beyond the arc.