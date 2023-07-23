Talking fashion, basketball camps and more with Deuce McBride – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Deuce McBride has been all over the world this year, and soon, he'll be back in the Mountain State. Ahead of his basketball camps in the Wheeling area July 28 and in Morgantown July 30, he joins Anjelica Trinone on The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast to discuss his NBA career, fashion shows, the new WVU hoops coaching staff and more.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A top-10 NBA Draft selection, successful overseas careers and someone who is just months removed from college hoops. Josh Eilert’s assistant coaches sure know a thing or two about the game.

Three of the four WVU men’s basketball assistants played at WVU, but all of them have one thing in common: they played for Bob Huggins.

Mountaineer hoops legend Da’Sean Butler and former player Jordan McCabe join DerMarr Johnson and Alex Ruoff, the most prolific 3-point shooter in program history, on Eilert’s staff. While most of them are new coaching ranks, they all bring personal experience.

For Johnson, Butler and Ruoff, that experience is a decade or more as a professional basketball player.

“I think it’s huge,” former Mountaineer and New York Knicks guard Deuce McBride said on the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast.

“When you are out there, it’s a totally different feeling than being coached by someone who hasn’t really been involved with the game in the same way you have, that’s played at the same level you have, so you are seeing things totally different.”

While McCabe doesn’t have a career as a professional on his resume, the fact that he’s transitioning from a player to a coach immediately out of college is just as valuable. Fresh off his own playing days, he can relate to anything the players are going through.

“Obviously, Josh can relate to the guys but Jordan was sitting in their chair [at WVU] just a couple of years ago. I think his basketball IQ is going to be on a different level. As a player, you watch film, go out there and practice, you’re dealing with school,” McBride said. “Now, he’s going to have the time to just really dive into things. I think that’s going to be huge for their development there. I’m happy for him. I’m super proud of him.”

McBride and McCabe were teammates at WVU and more recently, the 2021 draft pick and Butler crossed paths in the NBA. Before joining Eilert’s staff, Butler was on the Knicks’ staff. McBride said he really got to know Butler through some friendly competition during workouts.

“That competitive spirit is what you need out of a coach. He’s always going to keep it positive, as well. He’ll let you know what you did wrong but when you are hearing such positive things in a positive manner, I think it builds guys’ confidence,” McBride said of Butler. “I know he’s proud to be back home.”

Of course, McBride has just as much familiarity with Eilert as he was on the staff during his two seasons at WVU. Eilert has worked his way up the ladder since then and McBride said the players will feed off his positivity and energy.

“He’s somebody who’s always had an open door, somebody I could always come talk to about anything. It wasn’t just basketball with him. I think having that relationship with guys and them knowing he’s a leader. He’s a guy that’s going to be able to take charge in those pressure moments,” McBride said. “I think the guys are just going to have to trust him and so will the fans because it’s a process.”