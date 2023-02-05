Former Mountaineer Miles “Deuce” McBride tied his season-high in points Sunday evening. He fell just one point shy of his career-best in scoring at the NBA level, as the second-year guard helped the Knicks pull off their largest comeback of the season.

McBride tallied 14 points on the strength of three made 3-pointers. He also was 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

The former draft pick out of WVU tallied seven points in the first half, and then saved the rest of his scoring for the fourth quarter.

McBride knocked down a 23-foot 3-pointer with 10:15 to play to bring New York to within three. He then buried another shot from beyond the arc to give the Knicks an eight-point lead with just 3:22 remaining. A free throw two minutes later extended the advantage to nine points over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers.

With 14 points on the night, McBride finished in double-figures in scoring for the first time since Dec. 27, and just the third time this season.

He fell just one point shy of his career-high of 15, which he accomplished on Dec. 16, 2021, against the Houston Rockets.

McBride is averaging 3.74 points per game this season, which is a 1.5-point improvement from his scoring average in his rookie season.