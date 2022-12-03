Junior Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University track and field team broke the WVU program record in the women’s 3,000-meter run with a time of 8:50.44 to take first at the Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston, on Saturday afternoon.

McCabe broke her own record she set at the Colyear-Danville Season Opener in 2021, when she earned a time of 8:52.52 to finish first in the 3,000-meter run last season.

“It’s nice to see Ceili rebound off of what we felt was a performance less than she was capable of the Cross Country NCAA National Championship,” coach Sean Cleary said. “Sometimes it’s just not your day, and what Ceili has done in two weeks to put herself back in position for a performance like today’s is simply outstanding. The level of competition in Boston was truly national class, and it’s nice to see Ceili back on her A-game.”

Redshirt senior Hayley Jackson also competed in the women’s 3,000-meter run during Saturday’s meet and earned a time of 9:39.50.

“After not competing this fall in cross country, we wanted to give Hayley an opportunity to blow off the rust,” Cleary said. “We now have a better understanding of her current shape and know exactly what to do to have her back in contention by February.”

The Mountaineers return to action in the new year at the Nittany Lion Challenge in University Park, Pa., on Saturday, Jan. 14.