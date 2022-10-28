The Big 12 Conference titles just keep coming for WVU’s Ceili McCabe.

McCabe earned her second straight Big 12 cross country championship on Friday afternoon. That “Ceili kick” on the final stretch sealed yet another gold medal performance.

The Vancouver, British Columbia native claimed the individual league crown with a time of 20:08.4 while runner-up, Taylor Roe of Oklahoma State, clocked a 20:10.8.

In 2021, McCabe claimed the conference title at 20:44.2.

On the track and field side, McCabe is also a back-to-back Big 12 champion in her signature event, the women’s 3000m steeplechase.