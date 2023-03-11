Ceili McCabe and WVU cross country are honored during WVU men’s basketball game against Kent State. (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

For the second straight year, Ceili McCabe finishes among the nation’s best in the 3,000-meter.

The WVU sophomore finished sixth in the event at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday with a time of 9:16.05, earning All-American honors.

She earned the Big 12 Conference 3,000-meter title in February, crossing the finish line at 9:21.21.

In December, McCabe set the WVU record with a time of 8:50.44. It was also the fastest 3,000-meter time in the Big 12 Conference this season.

Last season at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham McCabe took home eighth place and All-American status.