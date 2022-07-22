MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference announced the candidates for its Female and Male Athlete of the Year awards.

Rising redshirt sophomore steeplechaser Ceili McCabe and junior center Zach Frazier are West Virginia’s nominees for the annual honor.

McCabe is coming off one of the best seasons in WVU track and field history. She earned her second straight Big 12 title in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and was named the conference’s runner of the year. She claimed the Mid-Atlantic Region Athlete of the Year honor.

The Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada native earned All-American honors three times this past year – cross county, indoor and outdoor track and field. She holds the national sophomore record and the sixth fastest time in NCAA history in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:31.10.

She also took home the gold in the Big 12 Cross Country Championship, making her the first Mountaineer in program history to win the title. McCabe was tabbed the Big 12 Runner of the Week twice and National Athlete of the Week by USTFCCCA once.

Frazier is the anchor of WVU’s offensive line and was named a permanent team captain as a sophomore. He’s a two-year starter for the Mountaineers. After moving to center in 2021, he started all 13 games at the position.

The Fairmont native allowed just three sacks per game and registered 10 games without allowing a sack or having a missed assignment. He also earned a spot on the Academic All-Big 12 First Team and All-American Second Team honors (AFCA, Walter Camp).

For the full list of nominees for the Big 12 Conference Female and Male Athlete of the Year, click here.