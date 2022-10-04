MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University cross country team has been named the Big 12 Runner of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.

The Vancouver, British Columbia, native won her season debut at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Louisville, Kentucky, leading the Mountaineers to a second-place finish.

McCabe set the 5k course record at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park with a time of 16:23.9, breaking her career best in the process.

Outrunning 388 athletes, McCabe was the first of seven Mountaineers to cross the finish line.

McCabe is the sixth Mountaineer in program history to earn the conference’s weekly honor, and she is the first to do it twice. She was named the Big 12 Runner of the Week for the first time on Oct. 5, 2021, following her performance during the meet at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park last season.

The Mountaineers return to action at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Schenley Park.