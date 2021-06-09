McCabe takes on NCAA Championships

Redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University track and field team travels to the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon, from June 9-12.



McCabe is set to compete in the 3,000 meter steeplechase. Semifinals are slated to begin on Thursday, June 10 at 7:02 p.m. ET, while the final round will take place on Saturday, June 12, at 6:24 p.m.

“This is the moment Ceili has been waiting for all year,” said coach Sean Cleary. “Running at the new facility in Eugene will be a very special moment. Ceili has trained well since the first round, and she is ready to find out how she competes against the best of the best. As a meet, the NCAA Championships rank as the finest collegiate track meet in the world. Ceili has an opportunity to do something special over the next few days.”

Fans can follow the meet with help from the event’s live results and live stream, presented by NCAA.com.



The Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, native is competing in her first career NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. McCabe qualified for NCAA nationals with a third-place finish at NCAA East Regionals in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 29. Her winning time of 9:51.81 is a school program record.

McCabe helped lead the Mountaineers to their first-ever Big 12 Championship win in the 3,000-meter steeplechase competition at a conference meet. She ranks first in the Big 12 Conference in the event.

The 2020 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships were canceled due to COVID-19. WVU last saw action at the 2019 NCAA Championships when former athlete Madeline Gardner took ninth place in the pole vault competition.

In the final meet of her highly successful collegiate career, Gardner earned a mark of 4.20 meters (13 feet, 9.25 inches), good for All-America Second Team honors. With the performance, the Williamstown, West Virginia, native registered her fourth career All-America accolade, becoming one of only seven Mountaineers in program history to earn at least four career national distinctions (track and field only).

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.