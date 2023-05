Three-straight medals in the Steeplechase for McCabe

One of the most decorated WVU athletes added another piece of hardware to her trophy case on Saturday evening.

Ceili McCabe earned her third consecutive Big 12 title in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:12.79. Kansas’ Lona Latema came in second at 10:17.30.

McCabe entered the championship race ranked No. 1 in the league in her signature event.

She is also a two-time Big 12 Cross Country champion.