McCormick takes home MAC Player of the Week award

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Junior midfielder Luke McCormick of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named the Mid-American Conference Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

McCormick helped the Mountaineers (3-0) to a pair of top-20 victories last week at home. The Derby, England, native opened the scoring with a 21st-minute goal in a 2-1 win over No. 3 Pitt on Aug. 30, before he tallied the first assist of the night in WVU’s 3-1 victory over No. 17 Penn State on Sept. 3.

For the week, McCormick led the squad with three points and five shot attempts (two on goal) in two matches. With the results, West Virginia took down back-to-back ranked opponents for the first time since October 18-21, 1998, when WVU topped No. 10 St. John’s and No. 17 James Madison in consecutive outings.

Additionally, the Mountaineers are 3-0 for the first time since 2017.

The honor is the first of McCormick’s career, and WVU’s first since Andres Muriel Albino was named the conference’s player of the week on Oct. 1, 2019. McCormick was named an All-MAC First Team selection in 2020-21, and was a member of the MAC All-Tournament Team in 2019.

West Virginia continues its four-match homestand by taking on Loyola (Maryland) on Monday, Sept. 6, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.