McKivitz, Spain help respective NFL teams pull upsets over No. 1 seeds

WVU offensive tackle Colton McKivitz dances along with some music before a fall camp practice in 2019. (Photo: Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Eight former WVU football players entered the postseason with the chance at raising the Lombardi Trophy.

Just two rounds into the NFL postseason, and only two former Mountaineers still have that chance.

Both, however, helped their teams pull off monumental upsets on Saturday.

In the first game of the Divisional Round of the playoffs, Quinton Spain helped the fourth-seeded Cincinnati Bengals upset the top-seeded Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

Spain played all 64 of the Bengals’ offensive snaps, and also played five snaps on special teams, including the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Fellow former Mountaineer lineman, Colton McKivitz, didn’t play as crucial of a role for the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, but he could in the very near future.

McKivitz, a 2020 NFL Draft pick by San Francisco, logged just a total of six snaps during the 49ers comeback win over top-seeded Green Bay.

However, McKivitz was also lined up on the field for his Robbie Gould’s game-winning field goal as the clock ran out.

Spain has been a key contributor for the Bengals all season long. And he will be again in next week’s AFC Championship game against the winner of Sunday’s battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

McKivitz, meanwhile, has played in just two games for San Fran this season, and both of them were huge.

He logged 70 snaps in the 49ers win over the LA Rams earlier this month, which helped catapult the 49ers into the postseason.

Just over two weeks later, he could help fill a potential void in San Francisco’s offensive line, as All-Pro tackle Trent Williams was seen on crutches after the victory.

If Williams isn’t able to play in the NFC title game next weekend, McKivitz could be in line to play a significant number of snaps, and possibly start.