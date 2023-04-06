MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As WVU baseball gets deeper into its schedule, a number of players are continuing to show how comfortable they are at the plate.

Redshirt senior outfielder Caleb McNeely is one of those hitters starting to cause problems for opposing pitchers.

This past week was by far the best of his Mountaineer career.

In the series opener at Kansas State, McNeely made program history. He became just the fourth WVU player to complete the cycle and the first since 2014.

He crossed the home run off the list first. An RBI single, RBI double and easy triple followed in order. He matched his season-high in hits with four.

The Walters State Community College transfer has knocked 11 hits, nine RBI and four home runs over the past five games.

He added to his homer total on Wednesday night as he blasted two out of GoMart Park vs. Marshall. That brings his season total to eight, a team-high.

Safe to say WVU’s clean-up hitter has been doing his job.

“He’s smashing it right now. As a junior college kid it takes a while to come in here and make that transition from junior college pitching to this level of pitching,” head coach Randy Mazey said in an exclusive interview for this weekend’s WVU Coaches Show. “Hopefully he’s turned that corner and will stay consistent because the last seven days have been pretty special for him.”

McNeely comes in behind team leader JJ Wetherholt with 27 RBI in 26 games. He ranks No. 3 in hits and is tied with Landon Wallace for the team-high in triples with three.

The Kentucky native has also been successful on nine of his 11 stolen base attempts.

West Virginia returns to action this weekend as it welcomes Kansas for the Big 12 home-opening series. Game one is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.