MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Several promotions have been announced for upcoming WVU men’s basketball games during nonconference play.

This Friday’s charity exhibition matchup with George Mason (Oct. 27) is the first look at the 2023-24 Mountaineers. Fans can purchase tickets for as low as $10 at WVUGAME.com. Proceeds from the game will benefit the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

The 2023-24 regular season home opener vs. Missouri State is on Monday, Nov. 6, and tickets can be purchased for $20 or $15, depending on seat location. The home opener also will be the first opportunity to pick up a copy of the 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule poster.

The Mountaineers will face Monmouth on Friday, Nov. 10 in the Military Appreciation game, the day before Veteran’s Day. There will be several military appreciation tributes throughout the game and fans can purchase tickets for just $20. Veterans and active-duty military members will be able to purchase tickets in advance for just $10 (CLICK HERE) or by presenting their valid military ID at the Mountaineer Ticket Office located at the Gold Gate of the Coliseum on game day.

The annual toy drive, benefiting Toy Mountain, will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 14 vs. Jacksonville State. Fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy valued at $5 or more to donate and will receive a ticket to a home women’s basketball game this season.

The first Family Day of the season will be held on Sunday, Nov. 26 when the Mountaineers play host to Bellarmine. Purchase four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for just $65.

WVU will face St. John’s on Friday, Dec. 1 in the Big East-Big 12 Battle at the Coliseum. The game will be a GOLD RUSH, all fans in attendance are encouraged to wear gold to the game. Stay in your seats during halftime for a special performance from the WVU Marching Band Drum Line. To secure at ticket to the matchup with the Red Storm, fans can either purchase season tickets (CLICK HERE) or a blue mini-package (CLICK HERE). Single game tickets for this nonconference matchup are not on sale at this time.

The Backyard Brawl against Pitt returns to Morgantown on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Stick around during halftime for an exciting performance from Red Panda! To secure a ticket to the matchup with the Panthers, fans can either purchase season tickets (CLICK HERE) or a gold mini-package (CLICK HERE). Single game tickets for this nonconference matchup are not on sale at this time.

The WVU men’s basketball annual Youth Sports Day, presented by UScellular, will be on Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. Drexel. This game also will be the annual canned food drive benefiting the Lions Club. Fans are encouraged to bring a canned food item to donate and will receive a ticket to a women’s basketball home game this season.

Tickets for the Mountaineers’ mid-week matchup with Radford, coached by former Mountaineer Darris Nichols, on Wednesday, Dec. 20 can be purchased for as low as $10.

WVU’s final home game of 2023 will be on Saturday, Dec. 23 against Toledo. The matchup with the Seawolves will be Ugly Holiday Sweater Day at the Coliseum. This also will be the final Family Day of the season. Fans can purchase four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for just $65.