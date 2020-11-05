Mentality and maturity fuel the emergence of WVU’s Dreshun Miller

“He played the best game of his career, there’s no doubt.”

That’s how head coach Neal Brown described the play of redshirt junior cornerback Dreshun Miller vs. Kansas State. Five of his seven total pass breakups on the year came on Saturday vs. the Wildcats.

Miller also has 18 total tackles and one interception on his stat line for 2020.

“I’m really proud of Dre,” WVU cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae said. “From the time I came in until now, it’s light years different, off the field and on the field. He’s made quite the maturation in both areas and he is not done yet.”

After leading Eastern Arizona to the 2018 Junior College National Championship game, Miller transferred to West Virginia. He sustained a season-ending knee injury in the 2019 preseason. That’s when his maturity started to blossom. It was the tough times along that journey that helped him develop into the playmaker he proved he can be on Saturday.

“He’s been a student of the game but up until then, that was probably his shortcoming. He made really good use last year of not being able to play with the knee injury and the surgery, and just really getting into his book,” Addae said.

That growth didn’t just come physically as he recovered from that injury, but also mentally. Learning the plays and how to prepare properly was a part of the process of getting back on the field. It helped him get his mind in the proper shape when his body wasn’t able to do so.

“I remember a time last year when I would ask Dre things in our meetings and he would literally look for a hole to crawl into. Now, I have to preface the question with ‘Dre, don’t answer this’ because I want to get the answer from someone else since he is so tuned in,” Addae said. “Last week was the fruit of his labor.”

West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Dreshun Miller (5) breaks up a pass for Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Phillip Brooks (88) Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Morgantown, WV.

If coming back from an injury wasn’t tough enough, Miller had the added pressure of filling the shoes of Hakeem Bailey and Keith Washington at the position. Alongside fellow starting corner Nicktroy Fortune, Coach Addae says the duo is proving they can compete in the Big 12 Conference.

A fighter and a competitor. Those are just two of the words Coach Addae used to describe Miller’s play so far this, adding he hasn’t reached his peak yet.