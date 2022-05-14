A former Mountaineer pitcher could make his first big league appearance in the coming days.

Michael Grove was drafted by the LA Dodgers in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He’s pitched in 47 minor league games, including 26 in Double-A over the last two seasons. He’s yet to take the mound in a Dodgers uniform, but due to the injury bug hitting their pitching staff, that could change very soon.

After starter Clayton Kershaw hit the injury list on Friday, MLB.com’s Juan Toribio reported the organization was considering promoting Grove as he is on the 40-man roster.

At the Double-A level, he’s posted a 2.76 ERA in five starts. He’s pitched a total of 16.1 innings. His most recent outing with the Tusla Drillers was on May 8. In 4 innings pitched, he allowed two hits, one earned run, three walks and struck out four.

The Wheeling, West Virginia, native saw his final season as Mountaineer cut short due to Tommy John surgery. Even though he only made nine starts in 2017 before suffering the elbow injury, the Dodgers still took a chance on Grove in the draft. As a freshman in 2016, Grove had 56 strikeouts and a 3.40 ERA in 45.0 innings.

Julio Urias will get the nod for the Dodgers Saturday night. LA will wrap the series with the Phillies on Sunday then host the Diamondbacks Monday through Wednesday, including a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Grove has an opportunity to make an appearance before his organization gets a few days of rest next week.