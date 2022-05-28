Wheeling native, and former Mountaineer, gets another shot at the big leagues

The Los Angeles Dodgers have recalled former West Virginia pitcher Michael Grove to the major league roster, according to a tweet from the organization on Saturday.

Grove, who hails from Wheeling, West Virginia, made his Major League Baseball debut earlier this month.

He was then optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City a day later.

Grove pitched 3.2 innings in his big league debut, allowing four runs on four hits. However, all four runs allowed were unearned after Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux misplayed what would’ve been the inning-ending groundout.

The big inning muddied what was otherwise a promising first start at the MLB level.

Across two levels of Minor League Baseball this spring, Grove is 0-1 with a 3.05 ERA in 20.2 innings pitched. He has also struck out 25 hitters.

He last pitched on May 21 for the Oklahoma City Dodgers. In that appearance for OKC, Grove threw 4.1 innings, struck out three, walked three, and allowed two runs on four hits.

It is unclear at this time if Grove will make another start in his latest assignment to the big leagues.

Grove was a second-round selection by Los Angeles during the 2018 MLB Draft out of West Virginia.