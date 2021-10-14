Mid-season review coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show

The Mountaineers might be in an open week, but the Gold and Blue Nation team will still bring you a jam-packed, new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on Neal Brown and company and discuss how the Mountaineers plan to adjust during the open week.

Nick and Anjelica look back at the disappointing 45-20 loss in Waco against the Baylor Bears. They will also take a closer look at the Big 12 standings and discuss the Mountaineers’ plans for adjusting before they resume Big 12 play next week against TCU. All that and more in ‘Eer to Ear, brought to you by Beltone.

In the two-part Coach’s Corner segments, Tony and Coach Brown discuss what went wrong for the Mountaineers as they dropped three in a row against Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Baylor. Coach Brown also touches on plans for recruiting during the open week and his plans for getting a bounce back win in Fort Worth against the Horned Frogs. More discussions from Tony and Coach Brown coming up in the Coach’s Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Mountaineer Sports Network Radio sideline analyst Jed Drenning will give his mid-season progress report on the Mountaineers, including areas for emphasis during the idle week. He’ll also explain which groups on offense and defense have been the team’s most outstanding so far.

WVU tight ends and inside receivers coach Travis Trickett will also stop by to discuss the improvements made within the tight ends unit. He will also discuss recruiting and the leadership role redshirt junior Mike O’Laughlin has taken within the unit.

Anjelica will also bring you the story of how O’Laughlin persevered through injury to get back onto the field this season.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to bring you his weekly breakdown on the Mountaineers in a brand-new edition of The Wolf’s Den, brought to you by Little General Stores. The Wolfman will also bring you this week’s biggest hit from Zach Frazier in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2021 season for the Mountaineers.